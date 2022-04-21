Action Alert!
EASTER BLESSINGS! Generous donors have offered a $60K matching grant to expand our apostolate. Donate now to help us win the grant!
Catholic Culture Overview
Catholic Culture Overview
Catholic World News

Wisconsin AG’s abuse investigation generates 200 reports in 1 year

April 21, 2022

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: In April 2021, Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul launched a sweeping investigation into sexual abuse committed by clergy and religious there.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email, twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.
Pelicano Word of God Icon