Catholic World News

Cardinal Parolin orders all Vatican vaccine mandates to remain in place

April 21, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican Secretary of State’s Italian-language decree maintains strict vaccination and masking requirements for employees and visitors.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

