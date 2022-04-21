Catholic World News
Cardinal Parolin orders all Vatican vaccine mandates to remain in place
April 21, 2022
» Continue to this story on National Catholic Register
CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican Secretary of State’s Italian-language decree maintains strict vaccination and masking requirements for employees and visitors.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
