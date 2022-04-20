Catholic World News

Manitoba Métis delegation heads to Rome for meeting with Pope Francis

April 20, 2022

» Continue to this story on CBC

CWN Editor's Note: “Now that His Holiness has issued an apology to all Indigenous peoples, we can focus our meeting on the relationship between the Red River Métis and the Catholic Church — past, present, and future,” said David Chartrand, president of the Manitoba Métis Federation.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!