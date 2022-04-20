Catholic World News

Latin American prelates call for hope during political uncertainties

April 20, 2022

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: Argentine journalist Inés San Martín summarizes Easter statements by bishops in Chile, Nicaragua, and Peru as their nations experience political crises or oppression.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!