Catholic World News

Turkish offensive in Syria and Iraq: 1 Christian victim, churches and houses damaged

April 20, 2022

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: Turkey attacked Kurdish forces in northern Syria and Iraq on April 19. AsiaNews reported that at least two predominantly Christian villages were attacked as part of the Turkish offensive.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!