Franciscan brother murdered in Bolivia

April 20, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Brother Wilberth Daza Rodas, OFM, was murdered in Santa Cruz, Bolivia, on Holy Saturday. According to a Bolivian media report (Spanish), the 44-year-old lay brother was murdered inside the church after the Easter Vigil Mass.

