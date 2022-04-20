Catholic World News

Cardinal Krajewski brings Pope’s blessings to Ukraine

April 20, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Konrad Krajewski, the Papal Almoner, concelebrated Mass on Easter Sunday in the Latin-rite cathedral in Kyiv. The prelate, who had visited a mass grave on Good Friday, said that “Christ had to rise, because otherwise we would have remained in a perpetual Good Friday. If we stopped and stayed only at suffering and sin; humanly speaking, there would have been no way out from that situation.”

