Hong Kong bishop hopes for women’s ordination
April 19, 2022
CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Stephen Chow of Hong Kong voiced his support for the ordination of women during his celebration of the Chrism Mass on April 13.
Speaking in English, the bishop said that he wanted “to address our ordained brothers—and I hope one day maybe ordained sisters, too.”
