Be courageous and proclaim the joy of Easter, Pope tells pilgrims

April 19, 2022

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: On April 18, Pope Francis delivered the customary Easter Monday Regina Caeli address to pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Square.



“Let us place our own darkness and falsehoods before the light of the Risen Jesus,” he concluded. “He wants to bring hidden things to light to make us transparent and luminous witnesses to the joy of the Gospel, of the truth that will make you free. May Mary, Mother of the Risen One, help us overcome our fears and give us passion for the truth.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

