Pope says journalists accusing him of pro-Russian stance take pleasure in excrement

April 19, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Responding to a letter by Argentine reporter Gustavo Sylvestre, Pope Francis said that journalists who accuse him of being pro-Russian have fallen into “disinformation, slander, defamation, and coprophilia,” according to a handwritten letter, dated April 7, that Syvlestre posted on his blog.

