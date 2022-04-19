Catholic World News

Cologne archdiocese spent $1.24M for priest’s gambling debts

April 19, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The archdiocese paid €1.15 million ($1.24M) for a priest’s gambling debts and back taxes, according to the report. “The money was said to have been paid from a social fund of the diocese, from which compensation for victims of sexual abuse is also paid.”



The archdiocese is led by Cardinal Rainier Maria Woelki, who has twice submitted his resignation to Pope Francis.

