Cardinal Nichols, Anglican primate condemn Rwanda asylum plan

April 19, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Under the British government’s controversial plan, “everyone who enters the UK illegally will be considered for resettlement and being brought over to Rwanda,” the UK Home Secretary announced in the African nation (map).

