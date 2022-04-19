Catholic World News

Monasteries, churches are not spared from Myanmar’s conflict

April 19, 2022

» Continue to this story on Radio Free Asia

CWN Editor's Note: Although Myanmar (map) is only 8% Christian, over three-quarters of the religious buildings destroyed since the 2021 coup d’état have been Christian, according to the report.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!