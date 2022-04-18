Catholic World News

Vatican cardinal leads the Via Crucis in war-torn Kyiv

April 18, 2022

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Konrad Krajewski, the papal almoner, has made his third trip to Ukraine since the war began. He delivered a papal donation of an ambulance to a hospital in Kyiv.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!