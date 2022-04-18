Catholic World News

Do not ‘take us back to war,’ bishops in Sudan, South Sudan tell political leaders

April 18, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “We as a Church want to fall on our knees before the risen Christ and confess our weakness, inhumanity and living as if we were not baptized in his name,” the bishops of Sudan and South Sudan said in their statement, issued three months before the Pope’s apostolic journey to South Sudan, a largely Christian nation that is emerging from a The 7-year civil war.

