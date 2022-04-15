Catholic World News

Pope gives book to priests present at Chrism Mass

April 15, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The book given to priests at the Pope’s Holy Thursday Chrism Mass was written by Bishop François-Xavier Bustillo of Ajaccio (Corsica) and published in 2021. Its original French title is La vocation du prêtre face aux crises – La fidélité créatrice [The Vocation of the Priest in the Face of Crises: Creative Fidelity].

