Avoid worldly idols, Pope urges priests at Chrism Mass

April 14, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: In his homily at the Chrism Mass on Holy Thursday, Pope Francis encouraged priests to avoid “hidden idols” in their pastoral work.



The Pope based his message on the words of St. Luke’s Gospel, “The eyes of all were upon Jesus.” He said that priests should be sure to focus their own eyes, and those of their people, on Jesus—avoiding worldly attitudes. A priest who measures his work by worldly standards, he said, is “nothing more than a clericalized pagan.”

