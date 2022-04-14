Catholic World News

Dozens of seminarians abducted in Cameroon regain freedom

April 14, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: 32 seminarians at St. John Paul II Major Seminary in Cameroon (map) were abducted on April 8 and released 24 hours later following negotiations with local chiefs.



Separatists in the nation’s Anglophone crisis were responsible for the abductions, according to the report.

