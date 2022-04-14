Catholic World News

Nuncio distances himself from inclusion of Russians in Pope’s Way of the Cross

April 14, 2022

» Continue to this story on RISU

CWN Editor's Note: Echoing comments made by the head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, the apostolic nuncio in Ukraine has distanced himself from plans to include Russian as well as Ukrainian families in the Pope’s Via Crucis at the Colosseum on Good Friday evening.



“Let us wait and see the final version” of the program, said Archbishop Visvaldas Kulbokas, who expressed hope that the decision might be changed.



“Reconciliation must come when aggression is stopped, when Ukrainians will be able not only to save their lives but also their freedom,” he added. “And, of course, we know that reconciliation occurs when the aggressor admits their guilt and apologizes.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!