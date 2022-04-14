Catholic World News

European Christian leaders send letter to Putin, Zelenskyy calling for an Easter ceasefire

April 14, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The presidents of COMECE (the Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the EU) and the Conference of European Churches (a fellowship of over 100 Orthodox and Protestant communities) have issued a joint appeal for a week-long Easter truce in Ukraine.



Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich, SJ, and Rev. Christian Krieger, who had issued an earlier joint peace appeal, also sent a letter to Patriarch Kirill of Moscow, asking him to support their call for an Easter ceasefire.

