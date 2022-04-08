Catholic World News

European Christian leaders join in call for peace in Ukraine

April 08, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: European Catholic and Protestant leaders have joined in a statement pleading for an end to the war in Ukraine, and help for refugees fleeing from the violence.



Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich and Rev. Christian Krieger, the presidents of the Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the European Union (COMECE) and of the Conference of European Churches (CEC) respectively, issued the statement from Poland, on the Ukrainian border, where they were visiting shelters set up for the refugees.

