Catholic World News

American Nobel laureate named to pontifical academy

April 14, 2022

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: The Pontifical Academy of Sciences, established in 1936, is an advisory body whose members include non-Catholics.



Pope Francis has named Stanley B. Prusiner to the Academy; Prusiner was awarded the 1997 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for discovering prions. The Pope also named to the Academy Zeresenay Alemseged, a University of Chicago professor who specializes in human origins.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!