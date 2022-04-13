Catholic World News

UNESCO reports damage to churches, historical sites and museums in Ukraine

April 13, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization reports that at least 53 cultural sites, including 29 churches, “have been partially or totally damaged since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.”

