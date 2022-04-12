Catholic World News

Former Anglican bishop named monsignor

April 12, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has conferred the title of “Monsignor” on the Anglican bishop who was welcomed into the Catholic Church last year.



Msgr. Michael Nazir-Ali had been Anglican Bishop of Rochester from 1994 to 2009, and was once seen as a leading candidate to become Archbishop of Canterbury. He entered the Catholic Church after retiring from ministry in the Church of England, and was ordained as a priest for the Anglican Ordinariate.

