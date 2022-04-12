Catholic World News

Pope, in Palm Sunday homily, preaches on Christ’s words of forgiveness on the Cross

April 12, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: On April 10, Pope Francis celebrated Palm Sunday Mass in St. Peter’s Square. With an estimated 50,000 in attendance, it was the largest gathering at the Vatican since the start of the pandemic.



Following the Mass, Pope Francis called for an Easter truce in Ukraine.

