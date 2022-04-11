Catholic World News

Pope calls for Easter truce in Ukraine

April 11, 2022

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis made an appeal for a truce in Ukraine during his public audience on Palm Sunday, April 11.



“Let the weapons be put down. Let the Easter truce begin!” the Pontiff said.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!