Catholic World News

Pontifical academy warns of ‘grave threat’ of nuclear war

April 11, 2022

» Continue to this story on Pontifical Academy of Sciences

CWN Editor's Note: On April 8, the Pontifical Academy of Sciences issued a statement, “Preventing Nuclear War and War Against Civilian Populations: Also a Task for the Sciences.” The academy, established in 1936, is an advisory body whose members include non-Catholics.



“Humankind is again confronted with a grave threat, arising from armed conflicts and the acute war that Russia has inflicted on Ukraine,” the statement begins. “The possibility of nuclear war has been raised by the aggressors.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!