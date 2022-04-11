Catholic World News

‘Sharing joys and sorrows’: theme of Vatican’s message for Ramadan

April 11, 2022

» Continue to this story on Pontifical Council for Interreligious Dialogue

CWN Editor's Note: The Pontifical Council for Interreligious Dialogue devoted its annual message for Ramadan to “Christians and Muslims: Sharing joys and sorrows.”



“Our hope, dear Muslim brothers and sisters, is that we continue sharing the joys and sorrows of all our neighbors and friends, because God’s love embraces every person and the entire universe,” the Pontifical Council stated in its message, dated February 18 and released April 8. “As a sign of our shared humanity and the fraternity that flows from it, we wish you a peaceful and fruitful Ramadan and a joyful celebration of ‘Id al-Fitr.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!