Anglican primate to travel to Canada, meet with residential school survivors

April 07, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Days after the Pope’s apology for abuses committed by Catholics in the Canadian government’s residential school system (CWN coverage, full text), Anglican Archbishop Justin Welby of Canterbury announced he will visit Canada in May to meet with residential school survivors.



The Anglican Church of Canada oversaw three dozen residential schools and hostels.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

