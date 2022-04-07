Catholic World News

Food is running out in Russian-occupied territory, Ukrainian Catholic leader warns

April 07, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: In an April 6 statement, the head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church warned that food is running out in Russian-occupied territories.



“We know that in Kherson region, in the south of Zaporizhia region, food is running out and it is no longer possible to deliver humanitarian aid there,” said Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk. “Humanitarian corridors are constantly under fire and most people die during the evacuation.”

