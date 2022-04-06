Catholic World News

Costa Rica’s bishops call for a ‘truly participatory democracy’

April 06, 2022

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: The Central American nation of 5.2 million (map) is 76% Catholic and 19% Protestant; the bishops addressed their remarks to President-elect Rodrigo Chaves, winner of the April 3 runoff election.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!