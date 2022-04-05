Catholic World News

Papal prayer for end to ‘sacrilegious’ war, refugee welcome

April 05, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “Let us now pray to her [Our Lady] for peace, as we think of the humanitarian tragedy unfolding in war-torn Ukraine, which continues to be bombarded in the sacrilegious war, Pope Francis said during his April 3 Angelus address. “May we be tireless in praying and in offering assistance to those who suffer.”

