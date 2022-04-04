Catholic World News

Papal meeting with Ukrainian refugees

April 04, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: On April 2, Pope Francis met with over a dozen Ukrainian refugees hosted by the Community of Sant’Egidio and the Papal Almoner, Cardinal Konrad Krajewski. The refugees bade the Pope farewell as he departed for his apostolic journey to Malta.

