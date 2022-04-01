Catholic World News

Pope urges inclusion for the autistic

April 01, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis renewed his criticism of the “throwaway culture prevalent in our society,” as he spoke on April 1 to representatives of the Italian Autism Foundation.



The Pope called for “breaking down prejudices and promoting a culture of inclusion” for people with autism, and observed with approval the growing number of autistic people who have found productive employment.

