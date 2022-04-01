Catholic World News

Bishops warn Sri Lanka is at risk of becoming a failed state

April 01, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Sri Lanka’s bishops called on politicians to set aside their differences and address the severe economic crisis that has led to nationwide protests.



Buddhism is the official religion of the South Asian nation of 23 million (map); Sri Lanka is 68% Buddhist, 13% Hindu, 9% Muslim, and 9% Christian.

