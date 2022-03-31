Catholic World News

Arkansas bishop dedicates new church for burgeoning FSSP congregation

March 31, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Following the Pope’s motu proprio Traditionis Custodes, Bishop Anthony Taylor of Little Rock restricted the celebration of the Latin Mass according to the 1962 Roman Missal to two personal parishes overseen by the Priestly Fraternity of St. Peter (FSSP).



On March 19, Bishop Taylor dedicated a new church for one of the FSSP parishes, whose size has surged in recent years.

