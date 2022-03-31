Catholic World News

Canada issues warrant for French priest accused of abusing Inuit children

March 31, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Father Johannes Rivoire, OMI, now 93, returned to his native France in 1993 from Canada, where he is accused of committing multiple acts of sexual abuse in Canada. The papal meeting with Inuit leaders on March 28 drew renewed attention to the case.

