Catholic World News

Papal tribute to Cardinal Naguib

March 30, 2022

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis paid tribute to the “faith and priestly zeal” of Cardinal Antonios Naguib, who died on March 28 at the age of 87, and was Patriarch of the Coptic Catholic Church from 2006 to 2013.



Recalling that the cardinal’s motto was “Veritas-Caritas,” Pope Francis said that he made the formation of priests “his first priority.” The Pontiff prayed that through the Virgin Mary’s intercession, God will “welcome his faithful servant with his angels and saints into the heavenly Jerusalem.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!