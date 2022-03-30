Catholic World News

Orthodox Patriarch denounces ‘atrocious invasion’ of Ukraine

March 30, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople, who holds a primacy of honor among the Orthodox churches, made his remarks while visiting Poland.



“It is simply impossible to imagine how much devastation this atrocious invasion has caused for the Ukrainian people and the entire world,” he said, as he called for solidarity with Ukrainians to “overcome evil and darkness in the world.”

