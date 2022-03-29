Catholic World News

Ecumenical Patriarch visits Poland to console refugees from Ukraine

March 29, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Born in 1940, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew was installed in 1991 as Archbishop of Constantinople and Ecumenical Patriarch. He holds a primacy of honor among the Orthodox churches.



“We know that the cross you are bearing is heavy, and we come to your aid,” said Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, who compared Poland’s welcoming of refugees to Egypt’s welcoming of the Holy Family. “Don’t grow weary! Put your trust in the Lord Jesus Christ!”

