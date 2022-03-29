Catholic World News

Report: 28 Moscow patriarchate communities move to Orthodox Church of Ukraine

March 29, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Orthodox communities in Ukraine that have been under the aegis of the Moscow patriarchate are transferring their allegiance to the rival autonomous Ukrainian Orthodox Church, as the war with Russia heightens nationalist sentiments.



Until recently, Ukraine’s Orthodox faithful were divided into the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate), the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Kiev Patriarchate), and the Ukrainian Autocephalous Orthodox Church, with only the first canonically recognized by other Orthodox churches. In 2018, the latter two bodies united to form the Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU). The Ecumenical Patriarch of Constantinople, who holds a primacy of honor among the Orthodox churches, granted canonical recognition to the OCU in 2019—a decision condemned by the Russian Orthodox Church.

