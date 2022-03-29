Catholic World News

Scholar sees war in Ukraine as ‘catastrophe’ for Eastern Orthodoxy

March 29, 2022

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: Father Stefano Caprio ministered in Russia from 1989 to 2002 and is now a professor at the Pontifical Oriental Institute.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!