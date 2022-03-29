Catholic World News

Let’s learn to rejoice like the father of the Prodigal Son, Pope Francis says

March 29, 2022

Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: During his Angelus address on March 27, the Fourth Sunday of Lent, Pope Francis reflected on Luke 15:11-32, the Gospel of the day.

