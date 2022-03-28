Catholic World News

Our destiny is safe in our Mother’s hands, Ukrainian Catholic leader says at March 25 consecration

March 28, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk, the head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, took part in the Act of Consecration to the Immaculate Heart of Mary on March 25.



“Each of you will tell your children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren that it was a moment of victory, the moment when we put the destiny of Ukraine into the hands of the Blessed Virgin Mary,” he said at the Cathedral of the Mother of God of Zarvanytsia, a Marian shrine.



Referring to the consecration of Russia and Ukraine, the Major Archbishop said that “Russia was entrusted to the Immaculate Heart of Mary because the Mother of God asked for this act to be made, since from that land evil would spread throughout the world and destroy nations, bring suffering to people. We are praying for our enemies so that the Lord stops their murderous hand.”



“And here, in Zarvanytsia, in communion with the Holy Father, we entrusted our Ukraine to the protection of the Blessed Virgin Mary, her Immaculate Heart, because we know that today she, the Mother of God, is with Ukraine, with our suffering people,” he continued.



“Today we feel that the whole world is with us,” he added. “Our gratitude flows to the Holy Father Francis.”

