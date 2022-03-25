Catholic World News

Denver archdiocesan investigation casts doubt on ‘bleeding’ statue

March 25, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: An investigation by the Denver archdiocese has concluded that a red substance found on a statue of St. Michael the Archangel is not blood.



“The appearance of the substance on the cotton swabs was similar to red nail polish,” the archdiocese found.

