Gold ring stolen from St. Nicholas statue in Italian basilica

March 24, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: In a nighttime burglary, a masked thief broke into the Basilica of Saint Nicholas in Bari, Italy, where the relics of the beloved saint are venerated, and stole money, a gold ring, and a silver-plated book.

