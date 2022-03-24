Catholic World News

Pope sends video messages to Catholics in China, Hong Kong

March 24, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received Bishop Stephen Chow Sau-yan, SJ, of Hong Kong on March 17 and recorded the videos during the meeting.



“Thank you for your witness of faith,” he told Catholics in China. “Thank you for the love of the Lord Jesus Christ and the Holy Mother of God, Our Lady.”



To Hong Kong’s Catholics, he said, “I wish you to be good citizens and that you are courageous in the face of the challenges of time.”

