Catholic World News

Hong Kong bishop meets with Pope Francis ahead of China deal renewal

March 18, 2022

» Continue to this story on Pillar

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received Bishop Stephen Chow Sau-yan, SJ, in a March 17 audience. The 62-year-old prelate was appointed Bishop of Hong in May and installed in December.



With Covid deaths surging in the city, “travel in and out of Hong Kong is currently highly restricted, making his appearance in Rome all the more remarkable,” the Pillar commented.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!