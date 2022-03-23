Catholic World News

Pontiff repeats invitation to ‘all the faithful’ to take part in March 25 consecration

March 23, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “I invite every community and all the faithful to unite with me on Friday 25 March, the Solemnity of the Annunciation, for the Solemn Act of Consecration of humanity, especially Russia and Ukraine, to the Immaculate Heart of Mary, so that she, the Queen of Peace, may help us obtain peace,” Pope Francis tweeted in multiple languages on March 22—echoing remarks made two days earlier.



Msgr. Diego Ravelli, Master of Pontifical Liturgical Celebrations, announced on March 22 that a penance service, along with the solemn act of consecration, will begin at 4:30 PM Rome time (11:30 AM Eastern time).

