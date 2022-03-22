Catholic World News

‘Every community and all the faithful’ invited to take part in March 25 consecration of Russia, Ukraine

March 22, 2022

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: On March 15, the Vatican announced that Pope Francis will consecrate Russia and Ukraine to the Immaculate Heart of Mary on the feast of the Annunciation. The Pope subsequently asked all bishops to join in the consecration.



On March 20, Pope Francis extended the invitation even more widely. “I invite every community and all the faithful,” he said, “to unite with me on Friday 25 March, the Solemnity of the Annunciation, for the Solemn Act of Consecration of humanity, especially Russia and Ukraine, to the Immaculate Heart of Mary, so that she, the Queen of Peace, may help us obtain peace.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!